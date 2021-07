epa05227303 The Belgian flag flys at half-mast at the Hofplein in Rotterdam, to pay tribute to those killed and injured in the terror attacks in Brussels on 22 March, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 23 March 2016. Security services remain on high alert following the two explosions in the departure hall of Zaventem Airport and one at Maelbeek Metro station in Brussels. Islamic State (IS) has since claimed responsibility for th attacks. EPA/LEX VAN LIESHOUT