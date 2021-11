epa08368630 Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains Nozomi N700 are parked at Tokyo railway station, Japan, 17 April 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared on 16 April 2020 a nationwide state of emergency. Abe and Japanese government aims to reduce traffic to avoid the spread of coronavirus before a week-long Golden Week holiday, starting on 29 April. JR Tokai railway company announced on 16 April that the number of users of Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train during 01-15 April was down 85 per cent year-on-year. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA