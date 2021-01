File photo dated January 20, 2020 of the AstraZeneca factory in Dunkirk, northern France, on January 20, 2020, before the summit "Choose France". AstraZeneca has paused all clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with Oxford university after a participant in the UK arm of the study suffered a suspected serious adverse reaction. The UK-based drugmaker voluntarily put the trial on hold after the discovery of the sick participant. AstraZeneca said it was working to review the event to ensure it would not result in a significant delay to the study. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM