AVDIIVKA, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 28: A soldier of Ukrainian army prepares a military vehicle as Russia and Ukraine war continues at their fighting position in the direction of Avdiivka of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on November 28, 2023. Ukrainian artillery units deployed in the Avdiivka direction, where heavy clashes have been continuing due to the intensification of Russian attacks lately, continue their intense firing activities. Trying to repel the attacks of Russian troops, the Ukrainian army defends the frontlines by continuing its air and land shooting activities. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Profimedia Images