An evacuated white lion is seen at the enclosure at the Zoo in Odesa, Ukraine, on 14 April 2022. Two white lions arrived at the Odesa Zoo on the night of 13 April from the Ecopark destroyed by shelling in Kharkiv. On 5 April owner of the Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv stated that the park is no more and it is practically destroyed as a result of shelling, and a decision is being made to either euthanize animals or how to find a way to transportation them. Among the zoos and organizations wishing to take the animals, the Odesa Zoo was one of the first to respond. Two White Lions Were Evacuated From Kharkiv Ecopark To The Zoo In Odesa, Amid Russia's Invasion In Ukraine, Odessa - 14 Apr 2022,Image: 683205477, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia