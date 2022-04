Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics (R) and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock attend a press conference after their meeting in Riga, Latvia, 20 April 2022. The Latvian and German foreign ministers during their bilateral meeting focused on Russia's war on Ukraine, support for Ukraine and further sanctions on Russia, as well as pledged greater support for the strengthening of the Baltic states' security. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits the three Baltic states, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia from 20 till 22 April. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS