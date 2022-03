„Apărăm simbolurile orașului”. Statuia poetului național Taras Șevcenko, din Harkov, protejată de mii de saci cu nisip

epa09853088 A monument to a Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is covered with sandbags, in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, 27 March 2022. Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city of 1.5 million people, which lies about 25 miles from the Russian border, has been heavily shelled by Russian forces over the past weeks, with many civilians killed in the city. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY