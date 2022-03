Când războiul amenință patrimoniul cultural. Cum încearcă localnicii unui oraș ucrainean să apere statuile de bombardamente

Two workers protect one of the statues in the center of Lviv from being damaged by a possible Russian attack, on the eighth day since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine, March 3, 2022. After 8 days of war since the beginning of the attacks in Ukraine by Russia, the balance of the war according to the latest information, both by the Ukrainian government and UNHCR, is at least 2,000 civilians dead and about one million refugees who have fled Ukraine. In the early hours of this eighth day of fighting, Russia has entered a new town of 300,000 inhabitants. Russian and Ukrainian delegations are scheduled to sit down at the negotiating table today. On the table is the demand by the former Soviet republic for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.,Image: 666264961, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia