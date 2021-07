Aproape 1.000 de persoane, infectate cu Covid, după un festival de muzică din Olanda

AMSTERDAM - Visitors to club Shelter show their corona test certificate before they can enter the club, during a Fieldlab event a total of 500 people can enter. A series of pilot events will investigate how major events can take place safely in corona time. Testing for Access , people dancing in the nightclub. ROBIN UTRECHT netherlands //UTRECHT_utrecht018580/2105301351/Credit:ROBIN UTRECHT/SIPA/2105301405,Image: 613257655, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia