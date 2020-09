epa08470730 People eat and drink at their table in a night club transformed into a restaurant as the current sanitary measures still discourage the usual clubbing experience, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 06 June 2020. As of 06 June, Switzerland has taken its third step to gradually loosen measures implemented in a bid to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Secondary schools, universities, tourist facilities, mountain railways, camping grounds, and all leisure and entertainment businesses such as casinos, amusement parks, zoos and botanic gardens, swimming pools and spas are going to reopen. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD