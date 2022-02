Armata de civili a Ucrainei. Cum se pregătesc ucrainenii de rând să-și apere țara în cazul unei invazii ruse

epa09729725 Ukrainian reservists attend a military exercise near Kiev, Ukraine, 05 February 2022 amid escalation on the Ukraine-Russian border. According to a survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in December 2021 and published on 17 December 2021, the 50,2 percent of Ukrainians said they would resist in case of a Russian military intervention into their city, town or village. Every third responded to the poll, the 33,3 percent, said they were ready to engage in armed resistance while the 21.7 percent said they were ready to participate in civil resistance actions. Tensions with Russia have pushed many Ukrainians to sign up to territorial defense units. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO