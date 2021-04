Armata din Myanmar cere familiilor 85 de dolari pentru recuperarea fiecărui cadavru

Riot police block the road against peaceful protesters in Bago, Myanmar, on March 8, 2021. The UN human rights office (OHCHR) has verified that The UN said late last week that security forces in Myanmar had killed more than 54 people but noted the exact death toll could even be higher. ***** No charge for the supply, release, publication of the photograph. The photos are allowed to use only for editorial. ***** Protest against Military Coup in Myanmar, Bago, Myanmar - 08 Mar 2021,Image: 595970147, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no