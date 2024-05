This photo released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Dec. 11, 2023 shows the IDF continuing combat against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Over the past day, the IAF struck a number of launch posts used to fire rockets at Israelis across the country from inside the Gaza Strip. IDF troops in Jabalya identified a post launching rockets toward the city of Sderot. In response, the forces directed an aircraft that struck the launch post. IDF troops conducted a targeted raid on a Hamas compound and located approximately 250 rockets, shells, and RPGs that were ready for use, as well as other weapons and military equipment. IDF troops also struck a weapon production factory where they located hundreds of grenades, rockets, and M72 LAW rockets.//04SIPA_sipa.20558/Credit:IDF/GPO/SIPA/2312121037,Image: 828795873, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no