This photo released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Dec. 10, 2023 shows the IDF continuing combat against Hamas in the Gaza Strip Close-Quarters Combat in the Heart of Shuja’iyya - During operations of the 188th Brigade in the heart of the Shuja'iyya area, forces from the Counter-Terrorism Unit (Lotar), together with the 74th Battalion, encountered a Hamas cell within a school compound in the area. The soldiers searched the area of the school and discovered a tunnel shaft inside one of the classrooms. The tunnel route leads to a mosque in the area. //04SIPA_sipa.19734/Credit:IDF/GPO/SIPA/2312111156. Profimedia Images