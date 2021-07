17 July 2021, North Rhine-Westphalia, Erftstadt: Armin Laschet (CDU), Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, laughs while President Steinmeier (not in picture) gives a press statement. Photo: Marius Becker/dpa,Image: 622004414, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: GERMANY OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia