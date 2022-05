Ferrari Press Agency DB5 1 Ref 13302 22/09/2021 See Ferrari text Pictures must credit : Aston Martin / The Little Car Company James Bond car company Aston Martin is to make a two-third scale electric replica of 007’s most famous vehicles for children – complete with machine guns and smoke screen exhaust.The classic UK sports car maker has teamed up with UK specialist The Little Car Company and Bond film maker EON Productions for the all-electric DB5, made famous for its ejector seat amongst other gadgets in 1964 movie Goldfinger.The Aston Martin DB5 Junior ‘No Time To Die’ Edition coincides with the release of actor Daniel Craig’s last appearance as the world’s favourite secret agent at the end of September.The two-seater replica beautifully recreates the details of the original Aston Martin DB5 decked out by the Q branch for Bond. The passenger door has a secret control panel that can be used to drop down the headlights to reveal toy machine guns, activate the revolving number plate mechanism, and even trigger a smokescreen. OPS: The Aston Martin / The Little Car Company DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition Picture supplied by Ferrari