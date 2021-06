epa09084170 Vials of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at the Southern Hospital in Warsaw, 19 March 2021. Poland has received a new batch of 65,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from the Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca, with a further 72,000 expected next week. EU member countries reintroduce the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in their inoculation campaigns following the previous day's European Medicines Agency (EMA) announcement to uphold its approval of the vaccine. Some countries stopped giving the vaccine over fears there might be links between the vaccination against Covid-19 with the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare number of blood clots. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT