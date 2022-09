Police officers at the scene where at least six people were killed in an attack in Leon, Guanajuato state, Mexico, 10 July 2022. At least six people were killed this Sunday while they were at a party in Leon, a municipality in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, local authorities reported. The attack occurred early 10 July when individuals with high-caliber weapons arrived at a house located in the Santa María de Cementos neighborhood, south of the city, and shot at those who were at a family party. EPA-EFE/Str