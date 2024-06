MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 18: Children cool off during heat waves season, at a fountain of Plaza de la Republica square, in Mexico City, Mexico on May 18, 2024. 26 people have died due to the first and second heat wave in the country, according to Mexico's Health Ministry. 10 cities in Mexico have registered high record temperatures, including the capital, where an historic record was registered recently hitting over 34 degrees Celsius, while other cities in the country reached 46 degrees Celsius and a thermal sensation of 50 degrees Celsius. Daniel Cardenas / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM