PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES - JULY 3: A view of crime scene from the mass shooting in Philadelphia, United States on July 3, 2023. Six people were shot in total, four people were killed as the remaining two were injured. There didn’t appear to be a connection between the shooter and the victims. Kyle Mazza / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 787044535, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no