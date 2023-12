Four people are dead and one person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Queens, New York. The NYPD was involved in a deadly shooting in Queens on Sunday morning after a domestic dispute left four people dead. A man fatally stabbed four people inside a Far Rockaway home on Beach 22nd Street. Police say the suspect then set the house on fire as he fled but the fire was minor and was put out by a sprinkler system. Police say the man encountered responding officers in the street and slashed two of them, before officers fatally shot him. One person is in critical condition. The two NYPD officers that were slashed were taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Pictured: GV,General View,Image: 826379220, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ARG, -BEL, -CHN, -CZE, -FIN, -FRA, -HUN, -JPN, -MEX, -NLD, -NOR, -PER, -PRT, -SVN, -SWE, -TWN, -GBR, Model Release: no, Pictured: GV,