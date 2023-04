epa10559911 Firefighters and security personnel have the access closed to the Cantinho Bom Pastor children's care facilities in Blumenau, Brazil, 05 April 2023. According to a report by the local firefighter corp, at least four children were killed, and three others injured in an attack with what was described as a 'bladed weapon' resembling a hatchet by a 25 years-old suspect, who reportedly turned himself in to the police after the attack. EPA-EFE/Savio James