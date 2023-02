Cel puțin doi morți și 21 de răniți, după ce o rachetă rusească a lovit o clădire rezidențială din Kramatorsk. Alte 7 blocuri au fost avariate

epa10443578 Ukrainian rescuers work on site following a rocket attack on a residential building in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk area, Ukraine, 01 February 2023 amid the Russian invasion. At least two people were killed and seven injured, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February resulting in fighting and destruction in the country and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions on Russia by Western countries. EPA-EFE/YEVGEN HONCHARENKO