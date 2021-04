MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 24: A person receives a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 24, 2021. Spain started administering AstraZeneca vaccines to people younger than 65 on Wednesday, the country’s health minister announced on Monday. One week ago, the country paused AstraZeneca injections after reports emerged of a specific type of blood clots. Burak Akbulut / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM