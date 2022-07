A house is seen surrounded by flood waters from the Mary River in the town of Tiaro, 198 kilometres north of Brisbane, Australia, 09 January 2022. Areas in Queensland's Wide Bay and Burnett, Fraser Coast and Gympie region have been inundated with rain and flood waters after ex-Cyclone Seth crossed on 08 January morning. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT