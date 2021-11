epa08824149 A man carries shopping bags as two police officers line up to enter a store at the Graben shopping street, a day before the second nationwide lockdown in Vienna, Austria, 16 November 2020. The Austrian government imposed a second lockdown to slow down the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, from 17 November 2020 until at least 06 December 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA