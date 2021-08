Autorul bestsellerului „Vânătorii de zmeie”, originar din Kabul, face apel la solidaritate: „Nu lăsați milioane de femei afgane să dispară din nou”

epa02812811 Afghan students at the Institute of Arts and Architecture practice calligraphy in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 July 2011. According to media reports, despite the progress of the past few years, Afghanistan's economy is in shambles and highly dependent on foreign aid, agriculture and trade with neighboring countries. Much of the population continues to suffer from shortages of housing, clean water, electricity, medical care and jobs. EPA/S. SABAWOON