epa08548646 A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-832 jet (Tail number N3740C) takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 15 July 2020. Delta, suffering economically due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, has reported it will cut its workforce by more than 20 percent by shedding more than 17 thousand jobs. Delta reported a 5.7 billion US dollar loss from April 2020 to June 2020. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER