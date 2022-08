epa08936000 A close-up image shows a woman using the Wikipedia online encyclopedia on an iPad, in Cologne, Germany, 13 January 2021. The online encyclopedia Wikipedia was launched on 15 January 2001 by co-founder Jimmy Wales and is now one of the most visited website on the Internet. There are articles in around 300 languages, its service is still non-commercial, and the non-profit organization is financed solely by donations. More than three million volunteers write, edit and check the articles. Wikipedia has become a kind of basic knowledge of the world. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH