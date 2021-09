Demonstrators rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in support of abortion rights as the court hears arguments in the June Medical v. Russo case. Presented by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the case challenges a Louisiana law (Act 60) that would severely limit access to abortion in the state. The Louisiana law is identical to a Texas law that was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2016. Abortion access rally at US Supreme Court, Washington, DC, USA - 04 Mar 2020,Image: 503257459, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia