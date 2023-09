One of the areas affected by flooding caused by the DANA, on September 5, 2023, in Villamanta, Madrid, Spain. The isolated depression in high levels of the atmosphere (DANA) that has passed this weekend by the Peninsula has left at least four people dead, three other people who remain missing, dozens of people evacuated from their homes, road closures, delays and cancellations of numerous railroad lines and air flights. It has also caused serious material damage for which many municipalities are already considering requesting the declaration of an area affected by a Civil Protection emergency. The Civil Guard continues with the search for the 83-year-old man swept away by the current in Villamanta and the middle-aged man swept away with his family by the Alberche river.,Image: 803108498, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no