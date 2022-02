epa06699355 People on a boat pass in front of the Lycian Tombs of the Kings (R, back), on the Dalyan River, Dalyan town, Mugla Province, south-western Turkey, 28 April 2018. The six rock tombs date between 400 and 200 BC. Dalyan town is situated near of the Dalyan River, where the mouth of the delta meets the Aegean Sea. The area is a national conservation site for three varieties of turtles and over 100 species of birds. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU