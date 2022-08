epa10117603 Frame grab from a video released via Twitter user @HoratioGates3 and used with permission, showing Salman Rushdie being loaded into a MedEvac helicopter after he and an interviewer were attacked while on stage at an event in Chautauqua, New York State, USA, 12 August 2022. The suspect was taken into custody, New York State police said. Rushdie, who was reportedly stabbed in the neck, was transported to a hospital. EPA-EFE/@HoratioGates3 EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES