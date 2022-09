epa10193796 Haji Bashir Noorzai, a convicted drug trafficker in the United States, attends a ceremony organized by the Taliban government to honor his release, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 19 September 2022. The United States released Noorzai, close to the Taliban on 19 September in exchange for Mark Frerichs, an American Navy veteran abducted in Afghanistan more than two years ago. Bashir Noorzai, once believed to be close to the late Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, was arrested in the United States in 2005 for smuggling millions of dollars worth of narcotics into America and other parts of the world. EPA-EFE/STRINGER