Image grab from footage released by the Russian defense ministry on Friday Feb 18, 2022 shows train carrying tanks and other military vehicles arrived at one of their permanent base in the Nizhny Novgorod region. The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday (February 18) that the units of its Western and Southern military district returned to their bases after the completion of military exercises. But the West and NATO appeared unconvinced about the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine as U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday there is a very high risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and that could happen within several days and was preparing a pretext to justify it.,Image: 663467758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia