Superstar Beyonce has teased fans – with a glimpse of her nearly naked outfit for her latest music video.The singer, 40, even subtitled the brief look as "Cliquebait " for the music video for new single Break My Soul. Fans clicked on the four minute and thirty-five second long video expecting visuals but the former Destiny's Child performer only featured in the first 20 seconds. The rest of the video featured a black screen with the name of her new album Renaissance from which the song is taken. The clip sees her in daring silver body harness that she wears on the album sleep while sitting on a holographic horse.The 28-time Grammy winner has her long hair parted in the middle.The camera slowly works its way up her body and stops at her face.She stares into the camera brandishing two hair combs.She suddenly disappears off of the saddle and a fire is shown burning near her rider-less stallion. The silver body harness Beyonce sported for the video and album cover designed by Nusi Quero was apparently so complicated that it came with an installation video for her stylists, according to Vogue magazine.