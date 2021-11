Bilanțul real al pandemiei COVID din Rusia numără 750.000 de decese, mult peste cifrele oficiale. „Este o catastrofă”

epa09549007 A health worker waits for Covid-19 patients at the hospital complex in the Kommunarka settlement in Moscow, Russia, 27 October 2021. Over the past 24 hours, 36,582 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia. President Putin approved a non-working week from 30 October to 07 November in Russia to curb fast spreading coronavirus infection. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV