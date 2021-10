„Culegi ce semeni”. Cum a ajuns Rusia, la fel de slab vaccinată ca România, să înregistreze zilnic bilanțuri COVID tot mai sumbre

epa09531811 Worker from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations wearing protective suits conduct disinfecting works at Leningradsky Railway Station amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Moscow, Russia, 19 October 2021. Russia is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, with additional 998 coronavirus-related deaths reported on 18 October, bringing the official death toll to 22,4310. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV