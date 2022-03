epa09724821 Bogdan Aurescu, Romanian Foreign Ministe, accompanied by his French counterpart (not pictured), gestures while delivering a speech during a common statement that followed their B9 meeting held at Foreign Ministry headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 03 February 2022. Le Drian is on a two days official visit to Romania, to join Bucharest Format (B9) Summit, organized at the initiative of Romania and with the participation by video-conference of other foreign ministers. The Bucharest Summit (B9) is an initiative launched by Romania with the participation of NATO member states foreign ministers on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, having as guests France and Ukraine. The B9 hybrid meeting was set to discuss the security of the eastern flank of the European Union and NATO in the light of the tensed situation between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, having as one of the primary objectives the de-escalating of the the tension. The first B9 Summit was held in Bucharest in November 2015. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT