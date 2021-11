Bolsonaro, huiduit, dar și ovaționat într-o comună italiană care l-a declarat cetăţean de onoare. Vrea o întrevedere cu Matteo Salvini

epa09557729 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives on 01 November 2021 in Anguillara Veneta, northeast Italy, to be awarded honorary citizenship. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is skipping the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, is expected to visit the Italian town of Anguillara Veneta after the small municipality awarded him of honorary citizenship. Local authorities justified the measure by the fact that a great-grandfather of the Brazilian president, who emigrated to Brazil, was born in the northern Italian commune. EPA-EFE/NICOLA FOSSELLA