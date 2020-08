epa05094906 A U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber flies over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, 10 January 2016. The US military sent a B-52 Stratofortress long-range bomber over the Korean peninsula in response to a nuclear test announced by North Korea last week. The bomber flew at low altitude over South Korea's city of Osan, in what the military said was a show of force. North Korea said 06 January that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb for the first time. The B-52 bomber after the fly-over returned to its base on the US Pacific island of Guam. EPA/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL