epa09780675 A handout photo made available by No10 Downing Street shows British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation on the current situation on the Russian invasion of Ukraine from 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 24 February 2022. During the address he said the UK and the world cannot allow Ukraine's freedom to be 'snuffed out'. Russian troops launched a major military operation on Ukraine on 24 February, after weeks of intense diplomacy and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia aimed at preventing an armed conflict in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SIMON DAWSON / NO10 DOWING STREET / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES