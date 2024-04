Masked militants from the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, perform Friday prayers on the Muslims holy month of Ramadan during a protest to show the solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque and against the Israeli police raids at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent days that triggered unrest in Jerusalem, in Jebaliya City, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, April 7, 2023. The headband reads that " the Lions' Den, al-Qassam Brigades ". Profimedia Images