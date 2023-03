**Sent under embargo - no use before 14.00pm March 25 2023** Richard Howe at his home in Cambridgeshire. See SWNS copy SWSYdentist: A Brit was forced to travel to war-torn Ukraine for dental treatment - after he failed to get an appointment with the NHS. Richard Howe, 58, developed an abscess under his tooth last month, which was causing him severe discomfort.He called his local NHS dentist to book an appointment, but was told he'd have to go private to be seen - at considerable cost.,Image: 765156081, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image is not available for use at a stock rate unless with prior agreement. This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018