MiG-29 fighter jet at Graf Ignatievo Air Force Base near Plovdiv, Bulgaria on 14 April, 2022. Four Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II jets were relocated by Netherlands Air Force to the Republic of Bulgaria for the forthcoming implementation of a mission for enhanced joint protection of Bulgarian airspace.