Camera Reprezentanților a aprobat legalizarea canabisului, o decizie istorică în SUA

epa08640936 A Thai health exhibitor displays a cannabis oil product at the 17th National Herbs Expo 2020 in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 02 September 2020. The annual National Herbs Expo is Thailand's largest showcase held to promote the traditional health wisdoms of Thai traditional medicine, alternative health treatment and indigenous medicament as well as to attract the country for medical tourists destination. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT