Runners competing in the 27th edition of the Mount Cameroon Race of Hope dubbed this year as "an ingredient for peace", pass one of the food stalls selling food along the race in the outskirts of Buea on February 19, 2022. The Mount Cameroon Race of Hope is an annual, televised footrace held at Mount Cameroon in the Southwest Region of Cameroon. Local authorities sanction the event through the paramount chief of Buea, who climbs Mount Cameroon to petition the gods for their blessing. For five years, after the repression of peaceful demonstrations accusing the central power and the French-speaking majority of the country of ostracism with regard to English-speakers, armed separatists and soldiers clash in a deadly conflict.