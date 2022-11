Yoga practitioners smoke joints during a marijuana themed yoga class at the No Man’s Land dispensary in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 November 2022. No Man's Land cannabis dispensary, one of many such dispensaries to have appeared in Thailand since the country became the first to legalize and decriminalize cannabis in Southeast Asia, hosted a yoga class while participants smoked marijuana, attracting both their regular clientele as well as yoga lovers. As the number of cannabis dispensaries continues to grow and becomes more widely accepted, businesses get creative to try to bring in more customers. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL