epa03413714 The logo of the company Nord Stream is seen at an on-land station of the second line of the Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, 28 September 2012. The gas transport will be opened on 08 October in Wyborg, Russia, and it will merely be a symbolic act. There is already Russian gas on the second line of pipes, through which is delivered over 1,200 km distance to Germany. EPA/STEFAN SAUER