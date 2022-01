epa09644763 Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer speaks to the press as he arrives to attend a European Union Summit with all 27 EU leaders at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, 16 December 2021. The quick spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant throughout Europe and elsewhere has added a sense of urgency to the summit, with leaders struggling to present a united, bloc-wide approach. EPA-EFE/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL